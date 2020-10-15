SNCO Health Dept. holds flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department offered free flu shots to uninsured adults Wednesday.

Tents were set up at Hummer Sports Park where patients were able to drive through and get a flu shot.

The health department said they created flu clinic as an easy and safe way to get people vaccinated as flu season approaches. They say it’s more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You get a flu shot, hopefully we can reduce the number of flu hospitalizations here in Shawnee County, which in turn will reduce the number of people going in to the hospitals or acute care, and then those resources might be better served for COVID patients,” Craig Barnes, with the Shawnee Co. Health Dept., said.

The CDC recommends everyone older than 6 months to be vaccinated against the flu.

