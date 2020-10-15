Advertisement

SNCO Community Transmission Score Card remains in high zone

Shawnee County remains in the orange zone for COVID-19 community transmission with a score of 11.
Shawnee County remains in the orange zone for COVID-19 community transmission with a score of 11.(SCHD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is seeing a trend of increasing COVID-19 cases and transmission.

The Shawnee County Health Department sent out its weekly COVID-19 Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard. It said for the period of Sept. 27-Oct. 10, the county remained in the orange zone, meaning a high rate of transmission.

Shawnee County sits at a score of 11. The scorecard shows that weekly cases are increasing from the previous reports 143 to 161. It said the county trend is also increasing compared to the previous week.

The scorecard shows that the county’s percent positive remains at 4.6%, the same as the previous report. While it shows the percentage of new cases with no known source of infection also decreased to 72% from 76%, however, this is still in the uncontrolled category.

According to the scorecard, the county’s hospital occupancy percentage has increased to 78.1% from the previous 77.1%. It shows the public health system capacity stress remains at a moderate level.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US reports nearly 60K new COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The United States reports nearly 60,000 new coronavirus cases; that's the highest level in about two months.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

News

Newman Regional Health, FreeState Healthcare partner to improve telemedicine services

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health and FreeState Healthcare are partnering to improve telemedicine services in the area.

Coronavirus

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports first death from school cluster

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department also recorded 67 deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 838.