SNCO Community Transmission Score Card remains in high zone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is seeing a trend of increasing COVID-19 cases and transmission.

The Shawnee County Health Department sent out its weekly COVID-19 Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard. It said for the period of Sept. 27-Oct. 10, the county remained in the orange zone, meaning a high rate of transmission.

Shawnee County sits at a score of 11. The scorecard shows that weekly cases are increasing from the previous reports 143 to 161. It said the county trend is also increasing compared to the previous week.

The scorecard shows that the county’s percent positive remains at 4.6%, the same as the previous report. While it shows the percentage of new cases with no known source of infection also decreased to 72% from 76%, however, this is still in the uncontrolled category.

According to the scorecard, the county’s hospital occupancy percentage has increased to 78.1% from the previous 77.1%. It shows the public health system capacity stress remains at a moderate level.

