Six KU students, one alumna nominated for international scholarships

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Six students and one alumna at the University of Kansas have been nominated for the Rhodes, Marshall and Mitchell scholarships.

The University of Kansas says six current seniors and a recent graduate have all been endorsed for highly regarded fellowships to study in the United Kingdom and Ireland with the help of the University of Kansas Office of Fellowships.

KU said current seniors Emerson Karsh-Lombardo, Abby Neal, Meredith Shaheed and Logan Stuart have been nominated for the Mitchell Scholarship. It said Neal Shaheed and Stuart are joined by seniors Aroog Khaliq and Laura Phillips in being endorsed for the Marshall Scholarship. It said the six are joined by recent graduate Samiyah Para-Cremer in being nominated for the Rhodes Scholarship.

According to KU, the Mitchell Scholarship gives funding for one year of study in Ireland. It said the Marshall Scholarship gives funding for graduate study at any university in the United Kingdom and the Rhodes Scholarship provides funding for one to three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.

The University said regional panels review applications for both the Rhodes and Marshall scholarship programs. It said the Mitchell Scholarship has a first-round video interview before finalist interviews in November. It said finalists for the Rhodes and Marshall scholarships are invited to participate in interviews in November. It said all interviews will be held remotely. It said applicants for the marshall and Mitchell scholarships are required to be U.S. citizens; the Rhodes Scholarship has 20 constituencies around the world, including the U.S. and Canada, and a new Global Rhodes Scholarship program.

KU said the Office of Fellowships coordinates KU’s endorsement process and supports candidates through the application process. It said students interested in applying for the awards in the future are encouraged to contact the office via email at fellowships@ku.edu. It said depending on eligibility requirements, applicants are required to be graduating seniors or recent graduates.

According to the school, KU students have won two Mitchell Scholarships, nine Marshall Scholarships and 27 Rhodes Scholarships in the past. It said in 2019, Alex Murray was named a Mitchell Scholar and Sam Steuart was named a Marshall Scholar.

