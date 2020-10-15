Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office clears up vehicle registration confusion

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is clearing up confusion around vehicle registration in the state of Kansas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For vehicle registration renewal, the Sheriff’s Office says the following is required throughout the state:

  • Vehicle registrations (tags) with an expiration date of March-June 2020 must be renewed by Nov. 14, 2020
  • Vehicle registration renewals from July 2020 moving forward must be renewed by the end of the expiring month.

For vehicles recently purchased, the Sheriff’s Office says the following is required:

  • If purchased in January, owners have until Aug. 31, 2020
  • If purchased in February, owners have until Sept. 30, 2020
  • If purchased in March, owners have until Oct. 31, 2020
  • If purchased in April, owners have until Nov. 30, 2020
  • If purchased in May, owners have until Dec. 31, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office says if the tag being used on the recently purchased vehicle belongs to the owner, it does not need to be transferred until the above dates as well.

