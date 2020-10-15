Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office clears up vehicle registration confusion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is clearing up confusion around vehicle registration in the state of Kansas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post on Thursday hoping to clear up confusion surrounding Kansas vehicle registration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For vehicle registration renewal, the Sheriff’s Office says the following is required throughout the state:

Vehicle registrations (tags) with an expiration date of March-June 2020 must be renewed by Nov. 14, 2020

Vehicle registration renewals from July 2020 moving forward must be renewed by the end of the expiring month.

For vehicles recently purchased, the Sheriff’s Office says the following is required:

If purchased in January, owners have until Aug. 31, 2020

If purchased in February, owners have until Sept. 30, 2020

If purchased in March, owners have until Oct. 31, 2020

If purchased in April, owners have until Nov. 30, 2020

If purchased in May, owners have until Dec. 31, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office says if the tag being used on the recently purchased vehicle belongs to the owner, it does not need to be transferred until the above dates as well.

