Sedgwick Co. man sentenced in 2018 Barber Co. home invasion

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick County man has been sentenced to prison for a 2018 home invasion in Barber County.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Sedgwick County man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for his role in a 2018 home invasion in rural Barber County.

According to Schmidt, Ora Munger, 42, of Wichita, was sentenced to 351 months in prison for one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of criminal damage in the amount of over $1,000 but less than $25,000. He said Judge Francis E. Meisenheimer issued the sentence in Barber County District Court and Munger entered a guilty plea to all charges on Sept. 4.

Schmidt said the crimes happened in July of 2018 near Medicine Lodge.

According to the AG, Meisenheimer ordered Munger to serve the time consecutively with a 152-month prison sentence he got from Sumner County for crimes he committed on July 10, 2018. He said Munger pleaded guilty in Sept. of 2019 to one count of kidnapping, theft, arson and attempted aggravated robbery with a firearm.

Schmidt said the case was investigated by the Barber Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.