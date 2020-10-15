Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West’s Wyatt Barnett

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Jeff West’s Wyatt Barnett.

Barnett is a three-sport athlete for the Tigers: football, basketball and golf.

He has a perfect 4.0 GPA and takes part in National Scholars and Tiger Pack.

Barnett will attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology where he plans to major in either architectural or civil engineering.

