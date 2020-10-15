Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff West’s Wyatt Barnett

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Jeff West’s Wyatt Barnett.

Barnett is a three-sport athlete for the Tigers: football, basketball and golf.

He has a perfect 4.0 GPA and takes part in National Scholars and Tiger Pack.

Barnett will attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology where he plans to major in either architectural or civil engineering.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Torrey Horak continues the family legacy

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Rossville junior quarterback Torrey Horak follows in his older brothers - Tucker and Thatcher - legacy of great football with the Bulldogs.

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Council Grove, 6 @ Riley County, 61

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
KPZ Week 6: Council Grove, 6 @ Riley County, 61

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Council Grove, 6 @ Riley County, 61

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Santa Fe Trail 14, Hayden 49

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
Santa Fe Trail 14, Hayden 49

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Rossville 69, Pleasant Ridge 6

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
Rossville 69, Pleasant Ridge 6

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Osawatomie 6, Perry Lecompton 58

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
Osawatomie 6, Perry Lecompton 58

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Sabetha 43, Royal Valley 14

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
Sabetha 43, Royal Valley 14

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Rossville, 69 @ Pleasant Ridge, 6

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Osawatomie 6, Perry-Lecompton, 58

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 6: Sabetha, 43 @ Royal Valley, 14

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT