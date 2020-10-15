Advertisement

Ross Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

VIVA Quad Cities is Saturday, September 7th in Davenport, and Sunday, September 15th is the East Moline Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta. They both start at noon! They want to highlight Latino culture and their contributions made to society, the proceeds from the fiesta raise money for scholarships for local students.
VIVA Quad Cities is Saturday, September 7th in Davenport, and Sunday, September 15th is the East Moline Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta. They both start at noon! They want to highlight Latino culture and their contributions made to society, the proceeds from the fiesta raise money for scholarships for local students.(KWQC)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ross Elementary celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an assembly on Thursday.

The virtual event featured teacher and motivational speaker Emily Francis and artist Aaron De La Cruz.

Francis spoke about how she immigrated from Guatemala to the United States at the age of 15 and hardly knew any English. She was embarrassed about her culture and didn’t want to speak Spanish at school, she said. She told students they should be proud of where they come from and who they are, something she teaches her students as an English as a Second Language teacher.

Students were able to ask both Francis and De La Cruz questions over Zoom.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick Co. man sentenced in 2018 Barber Co. home invasion

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Sedgwick County man has been sentenced to prison for a 2018 home invasion in Barber County.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. breaks down viral COVID-19 testing, antibody testing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County is breaking down the difference between viral testing for COVID-19 and antibody testing for COVID-19.

News

U.S. Attorney to watch Kansas federal election complaints

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister will be monitoring federal election complaints in Kansas.

News

Supermajority hosts Women Are Voting nationwide event

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Women Are Voting will be a nationwide get out the vote campaign on Oct. 17.

News

Gov. Kelly celebrates economic development at BTBC expansion groundbreaking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating economic development and innovation at the groundbreaking for the University of Kansas BTBC expansion.

Latest News

News

New Mexico driver sentenced for 40 pounds of meth hidden in car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A New Mexico driver has been sentenced to prison for driving with 40 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his fuel tank.

News

Kansas defends against last-minute changes to election rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is defending against last-minute changes to election rules.

News

HHHS holds virtual Bone Appetit Fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Helping Hands Humane Society will host a virtual Bone Appetit Fundraiser for its 20th annual celebration.

Coronavirus

SNCO Community Transmission Score Card remains in high zone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County is seeing a trend of increasing COVID-19 cases and transmission.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Unseasonably cool to end the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming back up Saturday before another cold front Saturday night