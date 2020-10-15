Ross Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ross Elementary celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an assembly on Thursday.

The virtual event featured teacher and motivational speaker Emily Francis and artist Aaron De La Cruz.

Francis spoke about how she immigrated from Guatemala to the United States at the age of 15 and hardly knew any English. She was embarrassed about her culture and didn’t want to speak Spanish at school, she said. She told students they should be proud of where they come from and who they are, something she teaches her students as an English as a Second Language teacher.

Students were able to ask both Francis and De La Cruz questions over Zoom.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.