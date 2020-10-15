Riley Co. EMS employee tests positive for COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County EMS employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Riley County Emergency Medical Services says it was notified on Wednesday, Oct. 14, that a part-time, or “as needed” employee tested positive for COVID-19. It said it immediately conducted an investigation into any possible exposure to the public and other emergency staff. It said contact racing is in progress but it is believed that the employee’s exposure happened after their last shift on duty with RCEMS. It said currently, there is no indication of further spread to emergency services personnel or to the public.

RCEMS said the employee was last on duty and last had contact with the public on Thursday, Oct. 8. It said the employee did not have any symptoms at the time.

“All RCEMS employees continue to wear masks in the common areas of the stations at all times and we continue to adhere to all CDC and KDHE guidelines for healthcare providers and their facilities,” said RCEMS Assistant Director Josh Gering. “We recognize the adverse impact this virus has had, and continues to have, on Riley County. We are not immune, we’ve felt it in our family too, and we are sympathetic to the community’s situation.”

According to RCEMS, all emergency medical services are fully supported and operational at this time. It said there have been no changes in response to the community.

RCEMS said in the future the number of active, recovered and positive cases will be reported each Monday morning as part of its weekly report to County Commissioners.

