Advertisement

President Trump signs Trillion Trees Executive Order

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says in a release that President Trump signed an Executive Order which established the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council.

“The Trillion Tree Executive Order signed today by President Trump further demonstrates the Administration’s commitment and leadership in ensuring our national forests are healthy and productive so they can continue to meet the needs of citizens and communities, both now and into the future,” said Secretary Sonny Perdue. “When I was growing up on my family farm, my father always taught me to appreciate that ‘when it comes to the land, we want to leave it better than we found it.’ The President’s Executive Order will do just that – leave it better than we found it and help bolster the 193 million acres of National Forest System lands to promote recreation, enjoyment, and sustainable economic prosperity across broad sectors of the rural economy.”

For more information on the Executive Order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SNCO Community Transmission Score Card remains in high zone

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County is seeing a trend of increasing COVID-19 cases and transmission.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Unseasonably cool to end the week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming back up Saturday before another cold front Saturday night

News

Send us your Halloween Pictures

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
13 NEWS wants to see how your ghouls and goblins shine on Halloween.

News

U.S. Winter Outlook: Cooler North, warmer South with ongoing La Nina

Updated: 52 minutes ago
SW Kansas has a probability of above average temperatures and below average precipitation

Latest News

News

K-State launches online Learn Six Sigma certification

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
After five successful years of delivering Learn Six Sigma certification, K-State is offering an online option.

News

Gov. Kelly to announce new state project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement on Friday, Oct. 16, regarding the state’s multi-region economy.

News

Six KU students, one alumna nominated for international scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Six students and one alumna at the University of Kansas have been nominated for the Rhodes, Marshall and Mitchell scholarships.

News

One taken to hospital after crash near Topeka elementary school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One person was taken to a local hospital following a crash early Thursday in the 1300 block of S.E. Monroe, police said.

News

Gov. Kelly to break ground on KU Bioscience, Technology Business Center Project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is headed to Lawrence to break ground on the new University of Kansas Bioscience and Technology Business Center Project.