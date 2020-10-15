Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. breaks down viral COVID-19 testing, antibody testing

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is breaking down the difference between viral testing for COVID-19 and antibody testing for COVID-19.

Crystal Malchose, Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer says it is important to remember that no test is ever perfect. She said false positives and false negatives are possible, as well as inconclusive results. She said secondary testing could be needed for more solid results.

According to the PIO, viral testing gis meant to tel lif a person is currently infected with the virus. She said antibody testing determines whether or not a person had the virus in the past.

Malchose said if someone gets a positive viral test result, it means they most likely have COVID-19 and are contagious. She said to stay home and follow the isolation and quarantine guidelines provided by healthcare providers or local health departments. She said if the results are negative, the person most likely does not have COVID-19, but should still continue monitoring their health for symptoms and seek medical advice if symptoms do not get better.

According to Malchose, if someone has a positive antibody test, that means they most likely had COVID-19 in the past. She said they could be protected from re-infection, but this is still unknown. She said residents should still follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols. She said a negative antibody test means the person has not yet had or developed antibodies for COVID-19, meaning they are still at risk.

Malchose said if a resident gets a positive viral test and negative antibody test, they most likely currently have the virus but have not developed antibodies to fight it. She said to follow guidelines and stay home and isolate or quarantine.

According to Malchose, if the viral test is negative and the antibody test is positive the resident most likely had COVID-19 in the past, and have now recovered. She said residents should continue to take steps to protect themselves from possible reinfection.

Malchose said if both tests are negative, it is most likely the person does not have, and never did have, a COVID-19 infection. She said this person is still susceptible and should take proactive steps to protect themselves and others.

