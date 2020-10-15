One taken to hospital after crash near Topeka elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash early Thursday near a Topeka elementary school, police said.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of S.E. Monroe.

The location was near the southeast corner of the Willilams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School, 1301 S.E. Monroe.

Police at the scene said the driver of a Lexus RX 350 sport utility vehicle was traveling south on Monroe -- a one-way street -- when it struck the rear of a construction trailer that was parked in the right southbound lane that location.

The Lexus then went up and over a curb, coming to rest in an area where construction crews were working on a sidewalk.

The Lexus sustained heavy damage to its front driver’s side. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to construction workers at the scene.

The 1300 block of S.E. Monroe was blocked for about an hour as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.