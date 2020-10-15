Advertisement

New Mexico driver sentenced for 40 pounds of meth hidden in car

(KWQC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico driver has been sentenced to prison for driving with 40 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his fuel tank.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a New Mexico man has been sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for hiding 40 pounds of methamphetamine in his fuel tank.

According to McAllister, Miguel Angel Ramirez, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

McAllister said in Ramirez’s plea, he admitted he was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Highway 54 in Liberal. He said Troopers found 40 pounds of meth in the fuel tank of the Dodge Challenger Ramirez was driving.

According to McAllister, Ramirez drove from New Mexico with orders to deliver the drugs to Wichita. He said Ramirez kept other conspirators advised of his progress via telephone.

McAllister said he is grateful for the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas defends against last-minute changes to election rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is defending against last-minute changes to election rules.

News

HHHS holds virtual Bone Appetit Fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Helping Hands Humane Society will host a virtual Bone Appetit Fundraiser for its 20th annual celebration.

Coronavirus

SNCO Community Transmission Score Card remains in high zone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County is seeing a trend of increasing COVID-19 cases and transmission.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Unseasonably cool to end the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming back up Saturday before another cold front Saturday night

Latest News

News

Send us your Halloween Pictures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
13 NEWS wants to see how your ghouls and goblins shine on Halloween.

News

U.S. Winter Outlook: Cooler North, warmer South with ongoing La Nina

Updated: 2 hours ago
SW Kansas has a probability of above average temperatures and below average precipitation

News

K-State launches online Learn Six Sigma certification

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
After five successful years of delivering Learn Six Sigma certification, K-State is offering an online option.

News

President Trump signs Trillion Trees Executive Order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council.

News

Gov. Kelly to announce new state project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement on Friday, Oct. 16, regarding the state’s multi-region economy.

News

Six KU students, one alumna nominated for international scholarships

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Six students and one alumna at the University of Kansas have been nominated for the Rhodes, Marshall and Mitchell scholarships.