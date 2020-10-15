New Mexico driver sentenced for 40 pounds of meth hidden in car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico driver has been sentenced to prison for driving with 40 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his fuel tank.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a New Mexico man has been sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for hiding 40 pounds of methamphetamine in his fuel tank.

According to McAllister, Miguel Angel Ramirez, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

McAllister said in Ramirez’s plea, he admitted he was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol on Highway 54 in Liberal. He said Troopers found 40 pounds of meth in the fuel tank of the Dodge Challenger Ramirez was driving.

According to McAllister, Ramirez drove from New Mexico with orders to deliver the drugs to Wichita. He said Ramirez kept other conspirators advised of his progress via telephone.

McAllister said he is grateful for the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.