Advertisement

Marshall helps introduce One Trillion Trees

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall helped introduce the Executive Order establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council.

Congressman Roger Marshall says President Trump signed an Executive Order on Tuesday establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council, cochaired by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. He said the action builds on the Administration’s commitment to promoting tree growing, conservation and restoration across the government and will be responsible for coordinating the government’s support of the global One Trillion Trees Initiative.

“I’m a strong believer in working toward solutions rather than just talking about a problem, and planting trees is an easy and effective way for all Americans to help remove carbon from our atmosphere,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “The Democrats want to impose massive government mandates, like the Green New Deal, which will destroy life as we know it in Kansas. Planting trees is one of the simplest ways to improve our environment without massive disruptions to our farms, ranches and energy sector. Earlier this year I helped introduce legislation that set a goal of planting one trillion trees by 2050, and I applaud the administration for prioritizing this effort and look forward to doing my part to ensure we reach our goal.”

According to Marshall, in addition to the USDA and Department of Interior, the Executive Order designates 21 other federal agencies as part of the Council. He said the Council will focus on developing and implementing a strategy to facilitate growth, restoration and the conservation of trees. He said the action also builds on Trump’s 2018 Executive Order declaring U.S. policy t promote healthy and resilient forests, rangelands and other lands by actively managing them through partnerships with States, Tribes, communities, non-profit organizations and the private sector.

Marshall said he is a co-sponsor of the bill, The Trillion Trees Act, setting the goal of planting one trillion trees by 2050 and promotes innovation without federal mandates. He said it also encourages carbon sequestration through reforestation activities, carbon storage through improved forest management activities and creates market incentives for carbon storage.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Walkout

Updated: moments ago
Santa Fe Trail USD 434 students hold organized walkout.

News

Topekans work to break down race relations barriers

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Topeka group is working to break down barriers between community members of different races.

Local

Crowd size to be limited for Sunset Zoo’s SPOOKtacular, tickets required

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Sunset Zoo’s annual SPOOKtacular event has been extended, so more people can attend while social distancing.

Sports

Le’Veon Bell expected to sign with the Chiefs

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 23 minutes ago
13 News at Six

Latest News

News

Sunflower Health Plan awards Topeka physician the 2020 Summit Award for Excellence in Care

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka physician is being honored by Sunflower Health Plan with the 2020 Summit Award for Excellence in Care.

News

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing suspect

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing suspect.

Local

Sunset Zoo Spooktacular 2020

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sunset Zoo Spooktacular 2020

News

Salute our Heroes: Lee Ann Woltkamp spent nearly a century help combat breast cancer

Updated: 44 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office clears up vehicle registration confusion

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is clearing up confusion around vehicle registration in the state of Kansas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Walkout

Updated: 1 hour ago
Santa Fe Trail USD 434 students hold walkout following BOE meeting.