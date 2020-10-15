Marshall helps introduce One Trillion Trees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall helped introduce the Executive Order establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council.

Congressman Roger Marshall says President Trump signed an Executive Order on Tuesday establishing the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council, cochaired by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. He said the action builds on the Administration’s commitment to promoting tree growing, conservation and restoration across the government and will be responsible for coordinating the government’s support of the global One Trillion Trees Initiative.

“I’m a strong believer in working toward solutions rather than just talking about a problem, and planting trees is an easy and effective way for all Americans to help remove carbon from our atmosphere,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “The Democrats want to impose massive government mandates, like the Green New Deal, which will destroy life as we know it in Kansas. Planting trees is one of the simplest ways to improve our environment without massive disruptions to our farms, ranches and energy sector. Earlier this year I helped introduce legislation that set a goal of planting one trillion trees by 2050, and I applaud the administration for prioritizing this effort and look forward to doing my part to ensure we reach our goal.”

According to Marshall, in addition to the USDA and Department of Interior, the Executive Order designates 21 other federal agencies as part of the Council. He said the Council will focus on developing and implementing a strategy to facilitate growth, restoration and the conservation of trees. He said the action also builds on Trump’s 2018 Executive Order declaring U.S. policy t promote healthy and resilient forests, rangelands and other lands by actively managing them through partnerships with States, Tribes, communities, non-profit organizations and the private sector.

Marshall said he is a co-sponsor of the bill, The Trillion Trees Act, setting the goal of planting one trillion trees by 2050 and promotes innovation without federal mandates. He said it also encourages carbon sequestration through reforestation activities, carbon storage through improved forest management activities and creates market incentives for carbon storage.

