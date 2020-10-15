Man dead after accident at Wamego Aquatic Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young man is dead after an accident at a Wamego pool.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Thomas Balman died after an accident at the Wamego Aquatic Center. They say Pottawatomie County EMS responded to a possible drowning, and Balman was taken to the Wamego Community Health Center.

No details have been released on Balman’s death, but police are still investigating what happened.

Manhattan High School Principal Michael Dorst said in a letter wishing his family condolences that Balman graduated from the school in 2018.

