Le’Veon Bell expected to sign with the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Bell was released by the Jets this week after signing a large deal with New York in 2019.

His time with the Jets was uneventful, but he was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers. He finished his Steelers career with 38 rushing touchdowns and eight touchdown receptions.

In 2020, he had just 19 carries for 74 yards. He missed the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Steelers.

In 2016, Bell was instrumental in ending Kansas City’s season, rushing for 170 yards against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

