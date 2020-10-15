Advertisement

KCC looks for input on new solar rate design

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has scheduled a public hearing and comment period to get input on a new solar rate design.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says a public hearing on electric rate design options for Kansans using solar panels is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. It said the meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom. It said those that wish to speak need to register in advance in order to get login information. It said the hearing will be live-streamed on its YouTube channel and recorded for later viewing.

KCC said those who do not wish to speak, there is an opportunity to submit a comment online from its website via email or written letter. It said the comment period will end on Dec. 21, at 5 p.m.

According to the KCC, in September of 2018, as part of a Westar (now Evergy) rate case, the Commission approved a three-part rate design for residential solar customers including a demand charge. It said the Sierra Club and Vote Solar were parties to the docket and filed an appeal. It said in April of 2020, the Kansas Supreme Court reversed the judgment of the Court of Appeals and the Commission and sent the matter back to the KCC for further proceedings.

KCC said an order on a new rate design consistent with the Court’s opinion is due on or before Feb. 25, 2021.

The full order is available here.

To register for the conference, click here.

