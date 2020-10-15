Advertisement

K-State launches online Learn Six Sigma certification

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After five successful years of delivering Learn Six Sigma certification, K-State is offering an online option.

Kansas State University says after five years of delivering Learn Six Sigma certification training workshops on campus successfully, it is launching an online option in the fall of 2020 for the Yellow Belt and Green Belt certifications.

According to K-State, Learn Six Sigma is a business management system allowing organizations of all types to drastically improve their bottom line by creating, measuring and monitoring everyday business activities leading to reduced waste, fewer mistakes and increased customer satisfaction.

K-State said an introductory webinar, the White Belt level, will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. It said the free webinar is available to anyone interested in learning more about the program and will provide an overview of its problem-solving phases. It said registration is available here.

According to the University, the online Yellow Belt course will be offered in January of 2021. it said dates for the Green Belt course will be announced soon.

“We’ve offered the Yellow Belt to faculty and staff at K-State as well as industry professionals with great success,” said Daniel Minick, instructor in operations management in the College of Business Administration. “We’ve also had students complete the program and include the certification on their resumes, which in many cases became the deciding factor in getting a job offer.”

K-State said while Learn Six Sigma is meant to improve processes and increase customer value, the reason it is successful in providing immediate and measurable results to an organization’s bottom line. It said the program is based on high-level philosophy combining a structured set of tools that create permanent solutions.

According to the school, courses will be taught by Doug Von Feldt, bringing over two decades of experience leading projects and change initiatives in organizations and industries. It said a certified Master Black Belt, Von Feldt has spoken at conferences in Learn Six Sigma areas, organization design, entrepreneurship, innovation and project management.

“Global Campus is constantly looking for ways to bring in-demand online programs to both our students and industry professionals in search of solutions that don’t always take the form of a class or degree program,” said Katie Linder, executive director for program development at K-State Global Campus. “This is the perfect example of a program we’re excited to help deliver worldwide.”

For more information on Learn Six Sigma, click here.

