Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing suspect

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing suspect.

The Jefferson County Emergency Manager, Keith Jeffers, says in a Facebook post the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a crime. He said the suspect was last seen near the south side of the City of Winchester.

According to Jeffers, Wellman Rd. is closed while officials search for the man. He said the Kansas Highway Patrol and canines are currently involved in the search.

Jeffers said the man was originally seen on foot near Wellman Rd. and 134th St. between 126th and 142nd Streets. He said the man is a white male, on foot, wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and a ballcap. He said the man has been seen on foot but may have stolen a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff, Jeff Herrig, a female was originally with the man and has been arrested. He said the man is wanted for possession of a stolen car and possession of drugs with intent to sell.

According to Jeffers, it is still unclear whether the man is armed or not. He says to be safe and lock all buildings, homes and vehicles. He said to not approach any unknown person if you are not sure of what they want. He said to not call 911 for questions. He said non-emergency calls can be made to 785-863-2351.

