HHHS holds virtual Bone Appetit Fundraiser

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will host a virtual Bone Appetit Fundraiser for its 20th annual celebration.

Helping Hands Humane Society says it will host its 20th annual Bone Appetit fundraiser on Oct. 17, virtually. It said while the fundraiser is usually an in-person sit-down dinner and silent live-action, in observance of safety precautions around COVID-19, it made the difficult decision to move the event online. It said the fundraiser raises money for the care of over 6,000 animals admitted to the shelter each year.

According to HHHS, participants that bought a 5 or 10 person party pack still get the dining experience from their homes as swag bags and pizza and pasta from LaRocca’s Topeka is delivered to their door by volunteers. It said individuals can also buy a swag bag, which comes with a meal ticket to Culver’s, for $15, to be picked up from the shelter. It said the bags have artwork of a dog and cat on either side and come from Hills Pet Nutrition.

HHHS said the public can tune into the life streamed event and register on the event website for free. It said online bidders have the chance to win Hills food for a year, an autographed KU basketball, a day with the HHHS veterinarian, a furnace from Blue Dot and other exciting experiences.

According to the shelter, it will use the same platform it used for 2019′s smartphone Bone Appetite venture, Give Smart, to give attendees an easy to navigate bidding experience.

HHHS said Bone Appetit is a celebration of the bond between people and their pets. It said all of its supporters share a deep love of companion animals and come together each year to honor that bond and show support for its mission to help homeless pets. It said the Marlena Adkison Lifesaving Partner Award will be presented to a deserving and dedicated animal welfare advocate.

According to the organization, the event will also include a state of the shelter, puppy cam, stories of love video and a video shot in some of its favorite spots in Topeka to show local pride.

HHHS said on Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. the event will be streamed on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and its website.

To view auction items, bid or donate, click here.

