GTP to host Happy Basset Barrel House ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership will be hosting a member ribbon cutting at the Happy Basset Barrel House on Friday.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said in lieu of a grand opening, Happy Basset Barrel House will be hosting its member ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m.

According to GTP, the event also serves as the kick off to its Fall Festival, a weekend of brews and outdoor activities.

GTP said Happy Basset Barrel House is located at 510 SW 49th St.

