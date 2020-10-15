Advertisement

GTP to host Happy Basset Barrel House ribbon cutting

GTP is hosting a member ribbon cutting at Happy Basset Barrel House.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership will be hosting a member ribbon cutting at the Happy Basset Barrel House on Friday.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said in lieu of a grand opening, Happy Basset Barrel House will be hosting its member ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m.

According to GTP, the event also serves as the kick off to its Fall Festival, a weekend of brews and outdoor activities.

GTP said Happy Basset Barrel House is located at 510 SW 49th St.

