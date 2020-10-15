Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to break ground on KU Bioscience, Technology Business Center Project

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is headed to Lawrence to break ground on the new University of Kansas Bioscience and Technology Business Center Project.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase III of the University of Kansas Bioscience and Technology Business Center in Lawrence on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 12 p.m.

Gov. Kelly said she will be joined by Senator Jerry Moran, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod, Lawrence Mayor Jennifer Ananda, BTBC Executive Char E. LaVerne Epp, U.S. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Anthony Foti and U.S. Department of Commerce Office of External Affairs and Communications Director Joel Jrushone.

For more information on the BTBC, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Six KU students, one alumna nominated for international scholarships

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Six students and one alumna at the University of Kansas have been nominated for the Rhodes, Marshall and Mitchell scholarships.

News

One taken to hospital after crash near Topeka elementary school

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
One person was taken to a local hospital following a crash early Thursday in the 1300 block of S.E. Monroe, police said.

News

Topekan arrested on meth count in Jackson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Lonnie Gene Banks Jr., of Topeka, was arrested late Wednesday in connection with methamphetamine possession in Jackson County, authorities said.

News

Braggin Wall 10-14-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

News

One taken to hospital after crash near Topeka elementary school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash early Thursday in the 1300 block of S.E. Monroe.

News

Crews respond to bicycle accident in southwest Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Emergency crews responded to a bicycle accident around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker.

News

Cement lost from mixer cause of rough patch along I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Kansas Department of Transportation officials say cement lost out of a mixer in early September is the cause of a rough patch on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

News

Charges filed against 19-year-old man in double-homicide in Manhattan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
First-degree murder charges were filed Wednesday in Riley County District Court against Montrell Vassar, 19, of Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio. Bond for Vassar, who is charged with a double-homicide this past Friday at an apartment complex in southeast Manhattan, was set at $1 million.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Unseasonably cool to end the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming back up Saturday before another cold front Saturday night

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Isaac

Updated: 12 hours ago
If you’d describe yourself as a sports fan, our Wednesday’s Child might be a good fit for your team. Meet 12-year old Isaac.