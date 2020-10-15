Gov. Kelly to break ground on KU Bioscience, Technology Business Center Project

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is headed to Lawrence to break ground on the new University of Kansas Bioscience and Technology Business Center Project.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase III of the University of Kansas Bioscience and Technology Business Center in Lawrence on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 12 p.m.

Gov. Kelly said she will be joined by Senator Jerry Moran, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod, Lawrence Mayor Jennifer Ananda, BTBC Executive Char E. LaVerne Epp, U.S. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Anthony Foti and U.S. Department of Commerce Office of External Affairs and Communications Director Joel Jrushone.

