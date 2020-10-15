Advertisement

Evergy Plaza to host Arty Awards watch party

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday Funday is back with the 2020 Arty Awards on Sunday, Oct. 18.

ArtsConnect is bringing back Sunday Funday on Oct. 18 for the 2020 Arty Awards. It said no matter where residents are, they will be able to tune in online or head out to Evergy Plaza for a watch party on the big screen. It said the event is free and open to the public.

According to ArtsConnect, residents can watch the Arty Awards from anywhere, all they need is their favorite device. It said to join in online just before 4 p.m. on Sunday and they will have access to the presentation followed by an exclusive performance by Andy McKee. It said the event will be available online on various platforms including Facebook, Roku and Apple TV.

ArtsConnect said residents can grab their jackets and head downtown on Sunday to enjoy an in-person watch party. It said to come a little early to grab a spot to watch the awards on the big screen. It said patrons can warm up with chili from the Soul Fire food truck and drinks from the bar starting at 3:30 p.m. It said to bring friends, chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the presentation. It said following the award, Andy McKee will take the stage for a rare live performance.

According to the organization, all in-person attendees are required to be aware of social distancing and wear masks when moving around the plaza.

ArtsConnect said the 2020 class of honorees is an exceptional group of honorees. It said the arts are the fuel for its fire and it is excited to highlight their work at the event. It said honorees are as follows:

According to ArtsConnect, for 10 years, the Arty Awards has been a critical source of funding for the organization’s operations, allowing it to ensure stability to support arts all across Topeka. It said the 2020 event is being offered for free, but it is hopeful residents will take a moment to donate what they are able.

To learn more about ArtsConnect, click here.

To RSVP for the 2020 Arty Awards, click here.

