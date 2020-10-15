Advertisement

Crowd size to be limited for Sunset Zoo’s SPOOKtacular, tickets required

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo’s annual SPOOKtacular event has been extended, so more people can attend while social distancing.

In the past, SPOOKtacular has been a weekend event, this year it is going from Thursday through Tuesday, with each night offering 240 individuals to enter.

After planning the event, staff presented the safety protocols and changes to the City’s safety board and then to the Riley County Health Department for approval of the large gathering event.

While this years' event won’t have candy stations throughout the zoo, all participants will receive a goody bag as they exit the zoo, which will be filled with candy and treats from local businesses.

Link to Sunset Zoo 2020 Spooktacular information
Link to Sunset Zoo 2020 Spooktacular information(Sunset Zoo)

“We will be also doing some special things during ‘SPOOKtacular,’ where we will be giving ‘on-the-spot’ awards to costumes we see that are really great.” Sunset Zoo, marketing development officer, Melissa Kirkwood says.

You can purchase tickets to SPOOKtacular at the Zoo ticket office, by phone or by visiting SunsetZoo.org/SPOOKtacular

