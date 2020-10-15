Advertisement

Crews respond to bicycle accident in southwest Topeka

Emergency crews responded to a bicycle accident around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka.
Emergency crews responded to a bicycle accident around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka.(KMVT)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury bicycle accident early Thursday in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. at S.W. 30th Terrace and Wanamaker.

Initial reports indicated the bicycle rider may have suffered head injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

