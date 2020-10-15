Charges filed against 19-year-old man in double-homicide in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges after a double-homicide this past Friday evening at a Manhattan apartment complex, according to KMAN Radio.

The Riley County Attorney’s office on Wednesday announced the charges have been filed against Montrell Vassar, of Manhattan, in connection with the shooting deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javon Gray, 23.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Allison Avenue, on the southeast side of Manhattan.

Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

KMAN reports that the charges against Vassar were upgraded from the initial second-degree murder counts that were announced by Riley County Police this past weekend.

Vassar also is charged with possession of stolen property.

According to KMAN, the formal complaint filed Wednesday in Riley County District Court alleges Vassar acted with intent and premeditation in the slayings. It also alleges Vassar stole a handgun from another individual, which he used in the killings.

Vassar, who was arrested late Friday, made his first appearance Wednesday before Judge James Kepple via Zoom from the Riley County Jail. Vassar claims he acted in self-defense.

However, Deputy Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth said an autopsy revealed both victims were shot in the back, which is why charges were upgraded.

Judge Kepple appointed the public defender’s office to represent Vassar and doubled his bond to $1 million. His previous bond had been set at $500,000.

Vassar’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 24.

