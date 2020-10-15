Advertisement

Cement lost from mixer cause of rough patch along I-70 in west Topeka

Kansas Department of Transportation officials say cement lost out of a mixer in early September is the cause of a rough patch on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.
Kansas Department of Transportation officials say cement lost out of a mixer in early September is the cause of a rough patch on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re a regular traveler on I-70 in west Topeka, you may have noticed a rough patch the past few weeks in the westbound lanes between S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Those patches surfaced early in September and likely won’t be going away any time soon.

Steve Baalman, an engineer with the Kansas Department of Transportation, says a ready-mix truck lost part of its load during the morning rush hour on Sept. 2 as it was traveling west on I-70 in the vicinity of S.W. Danbury Lane.

There was a heavy fog that morning over I-70, Baalman told 13 NEWS. Because visibility was “badly reduced,” he said, KDOT crews were prevented from immediately cleaning up the loose rock, sand and Portland cement.

“Immediately after rush hour,” Baalman said, “KDOT did use a pick-up broom to clear the loose rock and sand.”

However, he said, some of the material by that time was packed onto the road and had started to set up and harden: “This is the material that is still on the road today.”

Baalman said “there are a number of concrete ‘splatters’ that are now firmly adhered to the middle lane of I-70 west in the Danbury Lane area.”

Though the concrete “splatters” can be felt and heard clearly as motorists drive over them, he said, “they don’t represent a safety hazard.”

As a result, Baalman said there are no immediate plans to remove the concrete “splatters” from the roadway.

“Because setting up a lane closure to allow KDOT to use more aggressive removal methods would be more of a hazard to motorists and to KDOT workers than leaving the ‘splatters’ on the road,” he said, "we are choosing to leave them and let traffic and Mother Nature abrade them off.

“They should be mostly gone by the end of winter. If KDOT has other reasons to put a lane closure up in that area, we will use that opportunity to try to remove them with more aggressive methods.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

