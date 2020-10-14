Wind causes fire in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wind is to blame for a fire in southwest Topeka on Monday.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 3409 SW Westport Dr. on Monday, Oct. 12, just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they found smoke coming from the basement of a two-story wood-frame home. It said after further investigation they found the wind had blown a tree that had fallen on the electrical box on the backside of the house.

According to the department, the estimated loss of the fire is $15,000, with $10,000 being associated with structural loss and $5,000 in content loss.

TFD said there were working smoke detectors in the home.

