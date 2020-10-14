Wednesday night forecast: Much colder on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

After starting in the 30s Friday morning, with sunny skies highs will be similar if not a few degrees warmer than Thursday with low-mid 60s. Winds may still gust up to 25 mph.

This weekend will be in the 70s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday. One model is indicating precipitation Saturday night into Sunday but because of model inconsistency from the past couple days and the fact the other model has the area dry until Sunday night at the earliest will keep the weekend dry.

Next week continues to bring uncertainty but overall think it’ll be a gradual warming trend Monday through Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger exists today, outdoor burning or any other activities that would produce a fre are discouraged. Be prepared for at least a frost Friday morning but know that some models are indicating cold enough temperatures for a freeze. If and where a freeze would occur is uncertain at this time so check back especially tomorrow afternoon for the most up to date forecast. Overall forecast beyond Saturday could change. Low confidence exists due to model inconsistencies not only from the past couple days but between the latest models both in the temperature and precipitation department so keep checking back everyday for updates and don’t be surprised by changes.

