Wednesday forecast: Summer today, fall tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front today will bring a wind shift during the day and colder temperatures for tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 80s today with upper 50s to mid 60s tomorrow and Friday.

The combination of dry conditions this month, low relative humidity, the wind shift and the strong winds will all lead to a very high fire danger meaning outdoor burning is not recommended as any fires that occur will quickly become out of control.

There does remain uncertainty on how cold it will get Thursday night but fairly high confidence it’ll be in the 30s. It’s just a matter of low 30s or mid-upper 30s. Beyond that, confidence is fairly high on the forecast through Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday is a different story. One computer model is much colder than the other during the entire time period so have leaned more toward the colder computer model in the 8 day.

The other uncertainty is precipitation. Confidence is very low on specifics including when there might be precipitation but also precipitation type. Yes a wintry mix would be possible at times if precipitation occurred at specific times AND if it coincides with the colder computer model. Remember you can’t just look at the surface temperatures to determine precipitation type, it’s about the atmospheric profile all the way up to cloud level. With the combination of model consistency (which there is not a lot of) and confidence that any winter precipitation won’t have an impact, will not put snow in the 8 day and will keep the rain chance in on Monday. (Watch the 5 minute video above for a more detailed explanation and a model comparison of all this)

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Winds SW/N 10-20, gusting around 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

After starting in the 30s Friday morning, with sunny skies highs will be similar if not a few degrees warmer than Thursday with low-mid 60s. Winds may still gust up to 25 mph.

This weekend will be in the 70s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday. One model is indicating precipitation Saturday night into Sunday but because of model inconsistency from the past couple days and the fact the other model has the area dry until Sunday night at the earliest will keep the weekend dry.

Next week continues to bring uncertainty but overall think it’ll be a gradual warming trend Monday through Wednesday.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger exists today, outdoor burning or any other activities that would produce a fre are discouraged.

Be prepared for at least a frost Friday morning but know that some models are indicating cold enough temperatures for a freeze. If and where a freeze would occur is uncertain at this time so check back especially tomorrow afternoon for the most up to date forecast.

Overall forecast beyond Saturday could change. Low confidence exists due to model inconsistencies not only from the past couple days but between the latest models both in the temperature and precipitation department so keep checking back everyday for updates and don’t be surprised by changes.



