Trinity Presbyterian Church joins Operation Food Secure program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission’s ‘Operation Food Secure’ program continued this week.

Wednesday morning, volunteers at Trinity Presbyterian Church distributed about 200 cases of food to nearly 150 families.

The free food comes directly from farmers, preventing it from being thrown out, since demand is lower with restaurants closed and cruise ships docked.

The boxes contain items like fruit, vegetables, cheese, milk and meat.

The church’s Mission Committee Chairman, Christa Sloop said, “It makes us feel really good that we can help out because people that wouldn’t normally need free food, do need it now, so I think it’s a wonderful program that we’re helping to facilitate.”

Trinity Presbyterian distributes food every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

