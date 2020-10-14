Advertisement

Topekans busted for meth, pot early Tuesday in Jackson County

Two Topekans were arrested in connection with drug possession early Tuesday in Jackson County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Oct. 14, 2020
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Topeka residents were behind bars in the Jackson County Jail following their arrest in connection with drug possession early Tuesday near Mayetta, officials said.

The arrests occurred during a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near 150th and Q roads, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. The location is about a mile southwest of Mayetta.

The vehicle was pulled over for a traffic infraction, Morse said.

During the traffic stop, a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy arrested Alexa Lea Cox, 24, of Topeka, in connection with methamphetamine and marijuana possession.

The driver, Gaddy Lee Barlow, 32, also of Topeka, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Morse said Barlow also had two outstanding warrants from Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

