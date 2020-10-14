Topeka City Council hears financial report for shifting zoo operations to non-profit group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka zoo leaders say they’ll take more time to work with the city on a financial framework for shifting zoo operations to a non-profit group.

Brendan Wiley presented a financial approach report to the city council detailing what a license and management fee for the Topeka zoo might look like.

Topeka Zoo director, Brendan Wiley says friends of the zoo has big plans for the future.

“What we don’t have is a funding model that can match operational growth with infrastructure growth so this whole conversation is about looking for a way to do that without placing extra burden on the city of Topeka or property tax payers in the city of Topeka.”

Wiley presented a financial report Tuesday, showing the council what they might expect to pay friends of the zoo as a license and management fee, to take over zoo operations.

Wiley says the goal is to be revenue neutral, an initial proposal has the city paying FOTZ roughly 1.8 million dollars from the general fund, and FOTZ keeping all ticket fees and other revenue -- for total funding equal what’s approved in the city’s 2021 budget.

“Always there is a fee that the government owner pays to the nonprofit that is going to the operator to operate their zoo, so tonight’s presentation was really laying the framework.”

Wiley said FOTZ has met twice with city staff, who raised more questions. Rather than submitting a proposal next week, Wiley pushed back the timeline.

“We anticipate in 2021 you know we’ll make every effort to keep that fee more or less consistent with what is already in the city’s budget and then figure out over the life of that agreement what needs to happen not just to preserve this asset known as the Topeka zoo but to allow the zoo to grow and to thrive.”

