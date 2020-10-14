Stormont Vail phases opening of Cotton O’Neil Asbury Clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will open the new Cotton O’Neil Asbury Clinic in phases in October.

Stormont Vail Health says its new Cotton O’Neil Asbury Drive Clinic is opening in phases in October as it connects patients and providers in a new setting.

Stormont Vail said primary care providers have already moved into the upper level of the clinic. It said the clinic is also equipped with 3D mammography, X-ray and lab services. It said the building also has a Mohs dermatology area on the lower level.

According to the health network, the building is located at 2902 SW Asbury Dr., which is located between Wanamaker and Auburn roads. It said the main entrance is on the west side of the building with the entrance to Azure Aesthetics on the south. It said it purchased the property in 2016.

Stormont Vail said it will hold a ribbon-cutting at the clinic at 1 p.m. on Thursday. It said the campus has a facemask requirement for everyone and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

The health network said creating a place where it can provide patients a full range of dermatologic, plastic surgery and aesthetic services has been under development for quite a while and it is excited by the synergies that having the specialties in a shared space will bring to its patients.

