Stormont Vail Events Center hosts drive-thru trunk or treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families have another chance to trick or treat while socially distanced at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says it is hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 - 7 p.m. in the main parking lot of the center. It said the event will be free to attend.

“As parents may be more cautious about taking their kids door to door, this year more than ever, we wanted to create a free and safe event for the community, with COVID-19 precautions our top priority,” said Allie Geist, Marketing Director at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

According to the Events Center, the trunks will be set up by businesses and organizations interested in participating in the community event. It said participating businesses and organizations are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and decorate their trunks. It said registration to be part of the event is free and can be done by submitting a registration form by Oct. 26, which can be found on the Stormont Vail Events Center website.

The Center said the event will feature two contests, both for the businesses and for the public. It said it will award prizes for the best costume and best trunk for businesses and will have prizes for best kids costume and best adults costume for the public.

According to the Center, the event adheres to KDHE guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It said additionally it is asking businesses participating to wear masks and gloves. It said all candy must be prepackaged.

Stormont Vail Events Center said patrons will enter through the Topeka Blvd. entrance, drive through the route of various trunks and will be directed to exit onto 21st St.

