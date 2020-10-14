Advertisement

SNCO Health Dept. encourages face masks, social distancing for trick-or-treaters

File photo: Trick-or-treaters
File photo: Trick-or-treaters(CNN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department says Halloween ‘isn’t cancelled’ amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols advises anyone choosing to trick-or-treat to be careful and follow all the same guidelines they have encouraged since the beginning of the pandemic. He reminds everyone to wear a face mask, avoid mass gatherings, and wash their hands frequently.

Though he isn’t advising anyone to stay home, Nichols says it is up to you to decide what you think is the best.

“It comes down to personal risk assessment," Nichols said. "If you don’t feel comfortable letting your child go out, then don’t do it. If you’re going house-to-house and you see one that looks safe, proper, then that risk might be lower in your opinion, so that’s what you would protect your children with.”

One thing Nichols recommended is for candy-givers to set up their dishes on their porch or decks, and allow trick-or-treaters to grab the candy themselves.

