Advertisement

SNCO DA files charges in child sexual abuse case

David Leroy Marks Jr. has been charged in relation to the sexual abuse of a minor in 2015.
David Leroy Marks Jr. has been charged in relation to the sexual abuse of a minor in 2015.(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has now filed charges against a man in the 2015 sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against David Leroy Marks, Jr., in relation to the previous sexual abuse of a female minor.

Kagay said earlier in 2020, law enforcement learned of allegations that Marks, Jr., had sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in 2015. He said the alleged abuse happened at the family residence in the 2400 block of SE Illinois Ave. in Topeka.

According to Kagay, there were also allegations related to the abuse occurring in Osage County as well as a location in Colorado.

Kagay said Marks, Jr. was in a relationship with a family member of the victim at the time of the alleged assault. He said that he has charged Marks, Jr. with Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child under the age of 14 in relation to the 2015 Topeka incident.

According to the DA, Marks, Jr. was arrested in Colorado on Sept. 28, based upon this change and he was recently transported back to Topeka. He said Marks, Jr.'s bond is set at $500,000 and he remains in custody at this time.

Kagay said the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the matter and anyone with information related to the crime should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas couple indicted for robbing three stores

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A couple from Liberal has been indicted in relation to the robbery of three stores.

News

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in 2019 homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Charges have been filed against a third suspect in the 2019 homicide of Owen Merek Hughes.

News

One injured in parking-lot crash at Aldi in west Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One person was reported injured in a three-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning at the Aldi supermarket at 1530 S.W. Arvonia Place, police said.

News

One injured in parking-lot crash at Aldi store in west Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was taken to a local hospital after a three-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning at the Aldi supermarket at 1530 S.W. Arvonia Place, police said.

Latest News

News

KDP demands more voting options in Wyandotte Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Wyandotte County has only two ballot drop box locations and only three early in-person voting locations.

Coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a news conference.

News

How Kansans can help stop domestic violence, support victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is giving Kansans advice on how to help stop domestic violence and support victims.

News

Walmart pays $40,000 in disability discrimination claim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The retail giant Walmart is paying out $40,000 in a disability discrimination claim.

News

Bud Light sponsors KICKER Country Stampede

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Bud Light has become the official sponsor of the KICKER Country Stampede.

News

Stormont Vail phases opening of Cotton O’Neil Asbury Clinic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail will open the new Cotton O’Neil Asbury Clinic in phases in October.