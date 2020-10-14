SNCO DA files charges in child sexual abuse case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has now filed charges against a man in the 2015 sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against David Leroy Marks, Jr., in relation to the previous sexual abuse of a female minor.

Kagay said earlier in 2020, law enforcement learned of allegations that Marks, Jr., had sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in 2015. He said the alleged abuse happened at the family residence in the 2400 block of SE Illinois Ave. in Topeka.

According to Kagay, there were also allegations related to the abuse occurring in Osage County as well as a location in Colorado.

Kagay said Marks, Jr. was in a relationship with a family member of the victim at the time of the alleged assault. He said that he has charged Marks, Jr. with Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child under the age of 14 in relation to the 2015 Topeka incident.

According to the DA, Marks, Jr. was arrested in Colorado on Sept. 28, based upon this change and he was recently transported back to Topeka. He said Marks, Jr.'s bond is set at $500,000 and he remains in custody at this time.

Kagay said the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the matter and anyone with information related to the crime should report it to law enforcement immediately.

