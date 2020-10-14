Shawnee Co. sees high voter registration turnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Election Office is tallying up the number of registered voters after Tuesday’s deadline to sign up.

Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, said this year’s presidential election has brought on a drastic increase in registered voters.

“We’re at I believe 115,750 at this very moment and of course it changes minute by minute because we had quite a few that came in Tuesday that we’re still putting on the books," he said.

Howell expects it to reach 116,000 once they are all caught up, a number far above the county’s average.

“110,000 to 112,000 in most presidential’s is a pretty standard number," he continued saying, "That’s well over what we normally see, so it’s definitely up. It’s a historic number at least since I’ve been here, the last ten years.”

Howell said it’s a positive trend that does not surprise him.

“I think most people are paying some level of attention to a presidential and Shawnee County historically has pretty high numbers of participation, especially in presidential’s," he added.

The election office is now gearing up for advance voting.

“Early voting in the office starts Monday the 19th," Howell said, "I’ve had a lot of people tell me they plan to vote that way, so we expect a fairly large number. I don’t expect long lines, but I think there might be a slight amount of waiting, so if you can, I suggest getting your vote in early. If not, you certainly have the option on election day as well.”

He said those that have already chosen to vote by mail should receive their ballots soon.

“We took close to 23,000 to the post office Wednesday morning, so hopefully those ballots will be showing up in voters mailboxes Saturday or Monday, somewhere in that range.”

Howell said some things to keep in mind are making sure your ballot is signed and address is correct.

If you have any questions you can call the Shawnee County Election Office at (785) 251-5900.

