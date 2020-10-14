Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in 2019 homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against a third suspect in the 2019 homicide of Owen Merek Hughes.

Kagay said charges were filed against Darnell Tyree-Peppers for his participation. He said he previously charged Larry Dayvonte Huggins and a juvenile suspect for their roles in the crime.

According to Kagay, the homicide occurred on Nov. 12, 2019. He said law enforcement was called to the home of Huges, 2415 SE Maryland, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, he said they located Huges and Reginald Leroy McKinney, Jr., both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Kagay said both men were pronounced dead at the scene. He said during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15, against Larry Huggins, the evidence presented that Huggins, Reginald McKinney Jr., Darnell Tyree-Peppers and the juvenile all arrived at Hughes' home with the intent to rob him of a firearm.

According to the DA, the suspects attempted to force their way into the home and in doing so, fired shots into the home and Hughes, also armed with a firearm, returned fire striking and killing McKinney Jr. before Hughes was fatally struck. He said Huggins was also struck but was able to flee the scene. He said Huggins and the juvenile were taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Kagay said Tyree-Peppers was located and arrested earlier in the week and now faces four felony charges: Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony; Attempted Aggravated Robbery; Aggravated Burglary; and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery.

Kagay said he clarified the homicide charge is for the death of Huges. He said as the investigation indicates that McKinney Jr. was acting in concert with Huggins and it was the lawful intervening of self-defense by Hughes that resulted in the death of McKinney. He said Tyree-Peppers could not be legally held responsible for McKinney’s death.

According to Kagay, Tyree-Peppers remains in custody on a $1 million bond and his case is scheduled for a conference on Oct. 22, at 3:30 p.m.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to the incident should report it immediately.

