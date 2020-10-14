Advertisement

Seaman varsity boys soccer team under quarantine

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman High School’s varsity boy’s soccer team is under a two week quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic Director Steve Bushnell said the next four games, which happened to be the team’s last of the regular season, have all been cancelled.

However, assuming there are no new positive tests, the team will come out of quarantine on October 22, meaning they would be able to participate in the postseason regionals on October 27.

