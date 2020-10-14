Pottawatomie Co. Justice Center cluster linked to funeral

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A COVID-19 cluster reported at the Pottawatomie County Justice Center has been linked to a funeral.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department says it announced a COVID-19 cluster at the Justice Center in Westmoreland on Tuesday. It said contact tracing revealed that several staff members that tested positive also attended a funeral for a recently departed employee. It said the funeral was held in Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 10, in the afternoon.

PCHD said anyone that attended the Oct. 10 funeral or who has been to the Justice Center within the last 14 days is encouraged to monitor their health for symptoms of the virus. It said if residents feel sick to seek healthcare and ask to be tested.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

