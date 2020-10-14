Pair from Manhattan arrested on meth counts in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman were arrested late Saturday in connection with methamphetamine possession in Jackson County, authorities said.

The pair were identified as Hunter Clayton Williams, 22, and Dakota Dawn Wood, 29, both of Manhattan.

Williams and Wood were arrested after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near US-75 highway and 150th Road, authorities said.

The driver, later identified as Williams, and a passenger, identified as Wood, each were arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and having no drug tax stamp. Williams had an additional charge of trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

A second passenger, Nickolas LaPlant, 42, of Manhattan ,was arrested on a Shawnee County felony warrant for narcotics.

