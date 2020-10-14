Advertisement

One injured in parking-lot crash at Aldi store in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to have been injured in a three-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning at a west Topeka supermarket.

The collision was reported around 11 a.m. at the Aldi store at 1530 S.W. Arvonia Place.

Police at the scene said one person was being taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance after having a head injury in the collision. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The collision occurred on the southeast side of the store.

Besides Topeka police and AMR ambulance, the Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene.

The store remained open as crews responded to the collision.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

