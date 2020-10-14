Newman Regional Health, FreeState Healthcare partner to improve telemedicine services

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health and FreeState Healthcare are partnering to improve telemedicine services in the area.

Newman Regional Health says it is pleased to announce its new partnership with FreeState Healthcare, beginning Nov. 2. It said FreeState Healthcare is a Kansas-based company focusing on providing access to quality healthcare utilizing affordable and secure technology services.

NRH said FreeState Healthcare will provide overnight hospitalist services for adult inpatients and observation patients at Newman utilizing their leading-edge comprehensive approach with virtual, real-time collaboration of internal medicine physicians. It said FreeState physicians will work with hospital providers including those on-site in the Emergency Department and on-call hospitalist physicians.

“I am excited for the opportunities this new partnership with FreeState Healthcare provides,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Hospitalist Program at Newman Regional Health. “They are a Kansas company focused on the needs of rural Kansas and their goal is to increase services and care in areas that may not be able to do so on their own. This partnership allows us to support our patients and our providers at Newman Regional Health while continuing to provide top-quality care.”

NRH said through the new partnership, it looks forward to the benefits the collaboration will provide for Lyon County’s locally owned community hospital, but more importantly, for its patients. It said the objectives associated with the patient-focused, technology-friendly approach are as follows:

Provide supplemental care to enhance current physician coverage.

Ensure quality patient care experiences evidenced by improved customer satisfaction ratings and quality outcomes.

Develop an integrated, sustainable telemedicine program to provide comprehensive services to the Lyon County and surrounding communities.

Maintain an established physician workforce within the community.

Enhance care while improving program economics and cost-efficiency.

Utilize and track specific process measures to ensure overall improved outcomes.

“We are really excited about this partnership with Newman Regional Health and the local medical staff,” said Dr. Elisha Yaghmai, President and CEO of FreeState Healthcare. “Virtual care offers many benefits to patients, families, and providers that positively impact local healthcare. We’ve been honored to do this in several Kansas communities, and look forward to working with the entire Newman Regional Health team to bring those benefits to Emporia, as well.”

NRH said Chief Nursing Officer, Julia Pyle, said patients and family members will be informed and educated by their healthcare team on how the process works and what they can expect before receiving care virtually.

“Current processes and workflows for patient care will remain the same and patients can expect to have an on-site physician care team when needed. The major change is that a patient’s physician will examine and communicate with them remotely during overnight hours with the assistance of a nurse at their bedside,” said Pyle.

NHR said its onsite staff wil work with the FreeState Healthcare team of providers to deliver real-time patient assessments, admissions, physical examinations and plan of care.

