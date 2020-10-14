Advertisement

New Dunkin’ donut is scary spicy

The frosting has ghost and cayenne peppers in it
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020
(CNN) – Just in time for Halloween, Dunkin' is putting some scary heat in its pastry lineup.

The new treat is called the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

It’s topped with a strawberry flavored icing, featuring a blend of cayenne and ghost peppers. To top it off, it’s dusted with red sugar.

The sweet heat treat is available at participating locations until December.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

