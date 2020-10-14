Nemaha County man held on $150,000 bond on child sex counts

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 56-year-old Goff man is being held on $150,000 bond in the Nemaha County Jail in connection with child sex crimes involving three alleged victims ages 14 and under, according to KMZA Radio.

The man, David Holst, is charged with one count each of rape; aggravated sodomy; aggravated indecent liberties with a child; and indecent liberties with a child.

Holst’s preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 21 in Nemaha County District Court in Seneca.

Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert said one of the alleged victims is 14 years old, while the other two are younger than 14.

According to KMZA, Holst was arrested Oct. 6 after an investigation by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

