NCAA DI 2020-21 winter sport student-athletes granted extra year of eligibility

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - Winter sport student-athletes taking part in the upcoming season will receive an additional season of eligibility, the NCAA Division I Council announced Wednesday.

“The pandemic will continue to impact winter sport seasons in ways we can’t predict," M. Grace Calhoun, council chair, said. “The actions today ensure the continuation of local decision-making in the best interest of each institution and its student-athletes.”

The same eligibility was granted to both 2019-2020 spring student-athletes and fall-sport student-athletes for the 2020-2021 season.

