NCAA DI 2020-21 winter sport student-athletes granted extra year of eligibility

(WIBW) - Winter sport student-athletes taking part in the upcoming season will receive an additional season of eligibility, the NCAA Division I Council announced Wednesday.

“The pandemic will continue to impact winter sport seasons in ways we can’t predict," M. Grace Calhoun, council chair, said. “The actions today ensure the continuation of local decision-making in the best interest of each institution and its student-athletes.”

The same eligibility was granted to both 2019-2020 spring student-athletes and fall-sport student-athletes for the 2020-2021 season.

DI Council extends eligibility for winter sport student-athletes: https://t.co/ysjyYmt3Jz pic.twitter.com/4DvhAjNvOo — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.