Advertisement

Man bonds out of jail after arrest in 2019 Jefferson County double-fatality crash

John Lewis, 44, bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested in connection with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in an August 2019 crash that killed two people at Perry State Park.
John Lewis, 44, bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested in connection with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in an August 2019 crash that killed two people at Perry State Park.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 44-year-old man charged with involuntary manslaughter in an August 2019 pickup truck crash that left two men dead -- including one from Topeka -- has bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail, authorities said.

The man, John Lewis, was released from the Jefferson County Jail in Oskaloosa at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after posting $10,000 bond.

Lewis was booked into jail at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; aggravated battery while driving under the influence; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; reckless driving; and transporting an open container.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Lewis' arrest stemmed from a crash that occurred late on Aug. 17, 2019, on the west side of Perry State Park.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol reports, Lewis was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that went off the road as it was traveling north on K-237 highway near 50th Street.

The pickup truck flipped multiple times before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Two passengers in the truck were killed in the crash. They were identified as Christopher Webb, 46, of Topeka, and Luke Puccinelli, 21, of Oskaloosa. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis, who was 43 and living in Ozawkie at the time of the crash, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

A passenger in the truck, Gavin Lewis, who was 20 and living in Nortonville at the time of the crash, also was taken to Stormont Vail with what were described as serious injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nemaha County man held on $150,000 bond on child sex counts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
David Holst, 56, of Goff, is being held on $150,000 bond in the Nemaha County Jail in connection with child sex crimes, KMZA Radio reports.

News

LaTurner receives endorsement from U.S. House minority leader, De La Isla responds

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
A top political leader endorsed Kansas State treasurer Jake La Turner’s bid for the state’s 2nd district congressional seat.

News

Topeka City Council hears financial report for shifting zoo operations to non-profit group

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Brendan Wiley presented a financial approach report to the city council detailing what a license and management fee for the Topeka zoo might look like.

News

City of Topeka to repeal city ordinance allowing non-plumbers to do licensed work

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Towards the beginning of the Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, City Manager Brent Trout announced the city ordinance changing the city’s plumbing code would be repealed.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Health receives gift

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Envista donates $5,000 to update Stormont Vail’s ICU Family Room

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Envista Foundation gave the hospital a check for $5,000 as part of International Credit Union Week.

News

SNCO Health Dept. encourages face masks, social distancing for trick-or-treaters

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols advises anyone choosing to trick-or-treat to be careful and follow all the same guidelines they have encouraged since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local

‘Inside Out’ showcases exhibits from the inside the museum

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
A K-State art museum has found an innovative way to display their artwork even while their building is closed to the public.

Sports

KU/Mizzou 2020-21 basketball match postponed amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The much anticipated basketball series between rivals of old Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will have to wait, according to the KC Star.

Politics

Replacing the mayor or the state treasurer if either is elected

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Regardless of who wins the race for U.S. House District 2, the candidates of both major parties would create a vacancy in the current office they hold.