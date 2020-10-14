Man bonds out of jail after arrest in 2019 Jefferson County double-fatality crash

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 44-year-old man charged with involuntary manslaughter in an August 2019 pickup truck crash that left two men dead -- including one from Topeka -- has bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail, authorities said.

The man, John Lewis, was released from the Jefferson County Jail in Oskaloosa at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after posting $10,000 bond.

Lewis was booked into jail at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; aggravated battery while driving under the influence; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; reckless driving; and transporting an open container.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Lewis' arrest stemmed from a crash that occurred late on Aug. 17, 2019, on the west side of Perry State Park.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol reports, Lewis was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that went off the road as it was traveling north on K-237 highway near 50th Street.

The pickup truck flipped multiple times before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Two passengers in the truck were killed in the crash. They were identified as Christopher Webb, 46, of Topeka, and Luke Puccinelli, 21, of Oskaloosa. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis, who was 43 and living in Ozawkie at the time of the crash, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

A passenger in the truck, Gavin Lewis, who was 20 and living in Nortonville at the time of the crash, also was taken to Stormont Vail with what were described as serious injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

