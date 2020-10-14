LaTurner receives endorsement from U.S. House minority leader, De La Isla responds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A top political leader endorsed Kansas State treasurer Jake La Turner’s bid for the state’s 2nd district congressional seat.

U.S House minority leader Kevin Mccarthy, stopped in Topeka along with former congresswoman Lynn Jenkins and fourth district representative Ron Estes.

Mccarthy says he believes LaTurner is the best option to represent Kansans in Washington.

“I hope that all will pay attention that they’ll look at both candidates, they’ll look at their record, they’ll look at who’s best prepared, at who listens, and who takes action, not from a political point of view but for one who best represents Kansas.”

La Turner says, unlike his opponent, he is able to bring top political leaders to Kansas to show their support.

His democratic opponent, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Islsa, says her campaign is seeing a lot of local and national support.

She’s had several top democrats join her for virtual events.

De La Isla says she is more concerned about the endorsement of Kansans, rather than political leaders.

“I’m flattered and honored to see that so many people at the national level are supporting me and I am happy for Mr. La Turner and that he’s got support and endorsements from people on his side but the thing that matters to me is not who’s endorsing us at the national level or locally unless it’s our voters, the endorsement is a nice level of support but what matters is our Kansans.”

