Advertisement

LaTurner receives endorsement from U.S. House minority leader, De La Isla responds

Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) & Michelle De La Isla (D-Kansas)
Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) & Michelle De La Isla (D-Kansas)(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A top political leader endorsed Kansas State treasurer Jake La Turner’s bid for the state’s 2nd district congressional seat.

U.S House minority leader Kevin Mccarthy, stopped in Topeka along with former congresswoman Lynn Jenkins and fourth district representative Ron Estes.

Mccarthy says he believes LaTurner is the best option to represent Kansans in Washington.

“I hope that all will pay attention that they’ll look at both candidates, they’ll look at their record, they’ll look at who’s best prepared, at who listens, and who takes action, not from a political point of view but for one who best represents Kansas.”

La Turner says, unlike his opponent, he is able to bring top political leaders to Kansas to show their support.

His democratic opponent, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Islsa, says her campaign is seeing a lot of local and national support.

She’s had several top democrats join her for virtual events.

De La Isla says she is more concerned about the endorsement of Kansans, rather than political leaders.

“I’m flattered and honored to see that so many people at the national level are supporting me and I am happy for Mr. La Turner and that he’s got support and endorsements from people on his side but the thing that matters to me is not who’s endorsing us at the national level or locally unless it’s our voters, the endorsement is a nice level of support but what matters is our Kansans.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka City Council hears financial report for shifting zoo operations to non-profit group

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Isaac French
Brendan Wiley presented a financial approach report to the city council detailing what a license and management fee for the Topeka zoo might look like.

News

City of Topeka to repeal city ordinance allowing non-plumbers to do licensed work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Towards the beginning of the Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, City Manager Brent Trout announced the city ordinance changing the city’s plumbing code would be repealed.

News

Stormont Vail Health receives gift

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Envista donates $5,000 to update Stormont Vail’s ICU Family Room

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Envista Foundation gave the hospital a check for $5,000 as part of International Credit Union Week.

Latest News

News

SNCO Health Dept. encourages face masks, social distancing for trick-or-treaters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols advises anyone choosing to trick-or-treat to be careful and follow all the same guidelines they have encouraged since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local

‘Inside Out’ showcases exhibits from the inside the museum

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
A K-State art museum has found an innovative way to display their artwork even while their building is closed to the public.

Sports

KU/Mizzou 2020-21 basketball match postponed amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The much anticipated basketball series between rivals of old Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will have to wait, according to the KC Star.

Politics

Replacing the mayor or the state treasurer if either is elected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Regardless of who wins the race for U.S. House District 2, the candidates of both major parties would create a vacancy in the current office they hold.

Coronavirus

SCHD holds free drive through flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans have yet another opportunity to receive a free flu vaccination.

News

Safe Streets offers Safe Property Management Training

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans will be getting a demonstration in safe property management.