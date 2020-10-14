KS Department of Labor explains delay in unemployment-benefit payment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans who are unemployed due to COVID-19 started receiving additional $300 payments last week as part of the Lost Wages Assistance Program. But after receiving that first payment, many reached out to Eyewitness News this week, wondering why they haven’t received the second payment. The department of labor said it will begin processing the second round of $300 payments this week, but many unemployed Kansans say they expected to already have that money in their accounts.

For Kansans like Samantha and Gavin McKaig, not knowing when their unemployment benefits will deposit makes planning ahead nearly impossible.

“When you don’t know when your next payment’s coming in and you’ve got bills coming up,” Gavin said.

The McKaigs received their first $300 payment last week with no issues but expected to have their second payment by now. The Kansas Department of Labor said one reason for the delay could be Columbus Day, which was Monday (Oct. 12). We also learned that timing of payments is highly dependent on when the claimant self-certified.

Last week, KDOL said it processed more than $9 million to more than 30,000 people who certified when the program went live Oct. 2. The department of labor said 108,000 more Kansans certified last week and will likely be on a different payment schedule.

With KDOL processing the second week of Lost-Wages-Assistance-Program payments this week, the department said those expecting the benefit should check their accounts frequently.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.