KDP demands more voting options in Wyandotte Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wyandotte County has only two ballot drop box locations and only three early in-person voting locations.

The Kansas Democratic Party says in a release that it is alarmed at the lack of ballot drop boxes and advance in-person voting locations designated for Wyandotte County, one of Kansas' most populated and diverse areas.

The KDP said compared to the state’s other most populated counties, Wyandotte Co. is providing significantly fewer options for voters to cast ballots for the upcoming election.

According to the KDP, ballot drop box locations and early in-person voting locations for Kansas' most populated counties are as follows:

Ballot drop box locations per county: Johnson County: 8 Sedgwick County: 14 Douglas County: 7 Wyandotte County: 2

Early in-person voting locations, dates, and hours per county: Johnson County: 10 locations Early in-person voting begins 10/17 Includes three Saturdays options (10/17, 10/24, 10/31) at all 9 locations from 9 AM - 3 PM. All 10 locations will offer evening hours on 10 business days until 7 PM. Sedgwick County: 18 locations Early in-person voting begins 10/19 Includes one Saturday option (10/31) at all 18 locations from 9 AM - 4 PM. One location will offer evening hours on 8 business days, 16 additional locations offering evening hours on 3 business days. Douglas County: 7 locations Early in-person voting begins 10/14 Includes two Saturday options (10/24, 10/31) at 7 locations from 9 AM - 3 PM. Five locations will offer evening hours on 5 business days until 7 PM; 4 locations offering evening voting on 5 business days until 6 PM. Wyandotte County: 3 locations Early in-person voting begins 10/20 Includes two Saturday options (10/24,10/31) at 3 locations from 10 AM - 4 PM. No evening hours offered. Many locations close on weekdays at 4 PM.



In response to what the KDP calls a clear infraction on Wyandotte Co. residents' constitutional right to vote, KDP Executive Director Ben Meers said, “Wyandotte County Election Officer Bruce Newby is following the same voter suppression tricks as his previous appointer Kris Kobach. By limiting ballot drop boxes, early voting locations and operational hours for in-person early voting, Newby’s policies will disenfranchise Wyandotte County residents - many of whom are people of color - by making it more difficult for them to safely cast their ballots. Every Kansan has the right to vote safely and in the manner that works best for their schedule. Bruce Newby must expand the number of ballot drop boxes in Wyandotte County and increase early voting hours and locations to address this injustice.”

For more information on voting in the 2020 election, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.