Advertisement

KDP demands more voting options in Wyandotte Co.

(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wyandotte County has only two ballot drop box locations and only three early in-person voting locations.

The Kansas Democratic Party says in a release that it is alarmed at the lack of ballot drop boxes and advance in-person voting locations designated for Wyandotte County, one of Kansas' most populated and diverse areas.

The KDP said compared to the state’s other most populated counties, Wyandotte Co. is providing significantly fewer options for voters to cast ballots for the upcoming election.

According to the KDP, ballot drop box locations and early in-person voting locations for Kansas' most populated counties are as follows:

  • Ballot drop box locations per county:
    • Johnson County: 8
    • Sedgwick County: 14
    • Douglas County: 7
    • Wyandotte County: 2
  • Early in-person voting locations, dates, and hours per county:
    • Johnson County: 10 locations
      • Early in-person voting begins 10/17
      • Includes three Saturdays options (10/17, 10/24, 10/31) at all 9 locations from 9 AM - 3 PM.
      • All 10 locations will offer evening hours on 10 business days until 7 PM.
    • Sedgwick County: 18 locations
      • Early in-person voting begins 10/19
      • Includes one Saturday option (10/31) at all 18 locations from 9 AM - 4 PM.
      • One location will offer evening hours on 8 business days, 16 additional locations offering evening hours on 3 business days.
    • Douglas County: 7 locations
      • Early in-person voting begins 10/14
      • Includes two Saturday options (10/24, 10/31) at 7 locations from 9 AM - 3 PM.
      • Five locations will offer evening hours on 5 business days until 7 PM; 4 locations offering evening voting on 5 business days until 6 PM.
    • Wyandotte County: 3 locations
      • Early in-person voting begins 10/20
      • Includes two Saturday options (10/24,10/31) at 3 locations from 10 AM - 4 PM.
      • No evening hours offered. Many locations close on weekdays at 4 PM.

In response to what the KDP calls a clear infraction on Wyandotte Co. residents' constitutional right to vote, KDP Executive Director Ben Meers said, “Wyandotte County Election Officer Bruce Newby is following the same voter suppression tricks as his previous appointer Kris Kobach. By limiting ballot drop boxes, early voting locations and operational hours for in-person early voting, Newby’s policies will disenfranchise Wyandotte County residents - many of whom are people of color - by making it more difficult for them to safely cast their ballots. Every Kansan has the right to vote safely and in the manner that works best for their schedule. Bruce Newby must expand the number of ballot drop boxes in Wyandotte County and increase early voting hours and locations to address this injustice.”

For more information on voting in the 2020 election, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 update

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a news conference.

News

How Kansans can help stop domestic violence, support victims

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is giving Kansans advice on how to help stop domestic violence and support victims.

News

Walmart pays $40,000 in disability discrimination claim

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The retail giant Walmart is paying out $40,000 in a disability discrimination claim.

News

Bud Light sponsors KICKER Country Stampede

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Bud Light has become the official sponsor of the KICKER Country Stampede.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail phases opening of Cotton O’Neil Asbury Clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail will open the new Cotton O’Neil Asbury Clinic in phases in October.

News

Topekans busted for meth, pot early Tuesday in Jackson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two Topekans were arrested in connection with drug possession early Tuesday in Jackson County, authorities said.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. Justice Center cluster linked to funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A COVID-19 cluster reported at the Pottawatomie County Justice Center has been linked to a funeral.

News

Pair from Manhattan arrested on meth counts in Jackson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Hunter Clayton Williams, 22, and Dakota Dawn Wood, 29, both of Manhattan, were arrested late Saturday in Jackson County in connection with methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

News

Jeff West cancels next two football games because of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Jefferson West High School has canceled its next two football games after "many players" potentially were exposed to a positive case of COVID-19, it was announced late Tuesday.

News

Man bonds out of jail after arrest in 2019 Jefferson County double-fatality crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
John Lewis, 44, bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday after being arrested in connection with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in an August 2019 crash that killed two people at Perry State Park.